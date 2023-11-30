Montgomery residents have until Dec. 31 to apply for $75 property tax rebate

Montgomery residents are encouraged to apply online for the 2022 property tax rebate from the village.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

Subject to approval, the village annually gives rebates of $75 to taxpayers in good standing.

As the application deadline nears, village officials urge residents not to leave their money unclaimed.

“The Montgomery board and staff pride themselves on fiscal responsibility and providing the highest level of services we can to our residents in the most sustainable way,” Village President Matt Brolley said in a news release. “We cannot promise this program will always exist; investing funds into maintaining Montgomery as a great play to live, work, and play. However, when we can give the residents money back, we must do what we can.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Montgomery website with a copy of their Kane or Kendall County tax bill in hand, as most of the information required for the application is on residents’ county tax bills. The online application should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. The online form will remain live for last-minute submissions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

If residents require assistance, they can email accountspayable@montgomeryil.org. In-person help is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Village Hall, 200 N. River St. Paper copies can be picked up from Village Hall or mailed upon request.

“We have some residents who choose not to claim their rebate or do not qualify. In these instances, I want residents to know that we value every dollar, and the village will reinvest those dollars in the future of our Village,” Brolley said.

For more information or to apply for the tax rebate program, visit montgomeryil.org/propertytaxrebate.