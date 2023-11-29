Proposed Oswego subdivision moving forward despite concerns raised over density, rental townhouse units

Glenview-baed The Drake Group proposes to build 219 townhouse units and 126 single-family houses on 80.5 acres south of Wolf’s Crossing Road and east of Douglas Road. The property, which is in unincorporated Kendall County, is currently zoned for agriculture use. (Graphic provided by The Drake Group)

Concept plan for a 345-unit subdivision in Oswego are moving forward despite half of the Village Board voicing concerns about the project’s density and the fact the proposed townhouses would be for rent rather than owner occupied.

Glenview-based The Drake Group proposes to build 219 townhouse units and 126 single-family houses on 80.5 acres south of Wolf’s Crossing Road and east of Douglas Road. The property, which is in unincorporated Kendall County, is currently zoned for agriculture use.

The project was discussed at Tuesday’s Oswego Village Board meeting. After village trustees deadlocked on whether to approve the concept plans, Village President Ryan Kauffman voted in favor of the plans.

Voting “yes” were trustees Jennifer Jones Sinnott, Tom Guist and Andrew Torres. Voting “no” were trustees Kit Kuhrt, Karin McCarthy-Lange and Karen Novy.

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners had recommended to the Village Board that the project’s density be reduced. This is The Drake Group’s first project in Oswego.

Oswego planner Rachel Riemenschneider said the proposed use is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan. The townhouses would be located on the eastern part of the property while the single-family houses on the west side of the property.

Novy said the village’s doesn’t need more rental units.

“We need to focus on home ownership,” she said.

Tom Drake, president of The Drake Group, said there is a demand for rental housing these days, especially with mortgage rates continuing to be high. He said millennials can’t afford to purchase a house.

“We are making the transition to rental because that’s where the demand is,” he said.

Kuhrt said he had a problem with the project’s density and that it would just add to other high density projects along Wolf’s Crossing.

Both Kuhrt and McCarthy-Lange wanted to see the number of single-family houses and townhouses evenly divided.

“I love your product,” McCarthy-Lange said. “I just wish the ratio was 50-50.”

Jones Sinnott thought the project would fill a need in the community, including those who are looking to move into their first house.

“We need to look at the entire community,” she said. “We need to focus on what else can we do. Everybody has to start someplace.”