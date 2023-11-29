Aubrey Lamberti’s career-high 23 pace Oswego East win: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 68, Minooka 57

Aubrey Lamberti had a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves (2-4, 1-0) in their conference opener. Desiree Merritt added 16 points, nine points in the fourth quarter after tweaking her ankle in the third quarter. Ava Valek added 10 points, and 10 rebounds as well. Maggie Lewandowski had seven points and six-plus assists for Oswego East, which scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Plano 48, Sandwich 27

Josie Larson’s 21 points and 12 rebounds paced the Lady Reapers (3-4, 1-0). Chloe Rowe added eight points and Sanai Young seven for Plano. Hannah Treptow led Sandwich with 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 48, Minooka 37