Letter: Thanks to Knights

To the Editor:

Senior Services Associates of Kendall County would like to thank the Knights & Lady Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council 14463. These men and women worked hard to feed over 150 seniors on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

They prepared a delicious traditional Thanksgiving feast including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and potatoes. Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Yorkville generously donated pie for dessert. The day was a big success with free Bingo finishing out the event.

Senior Services Associates of Kendall County are very fortune to have relationships with both of these organizations. With their sponsorship we are able to offer a day for senior citizens to have a delicious meal with their friends and neighbors.

It is always important to check on seniors living alone, but especially during the holidays when loneliness and depression can become an issue for so many. If you or someone you know is battling loneliness and/or depression, please encourage them to call Senior Services Associates of Kendall County. We offer many programs promoting socialization. Don’t wait, call us today at 630-553-5777.

Amy Cummings, CTRS

Activity Coordinator – Kendall County

Senior Services Associates

Yorkville