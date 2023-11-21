Former Kendall County employee charged with theft of electronic hardware

Nathan Mixa, 23, of the 4000 block of East 2709th Road, Sandwich, is charged with one felony count of official misconduct and felony theft of government property exceeding $10,000 but less than $100,000 in value. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A former Kendall County Technology Services employee has been charged with misconduct and theft of electronic hardware following an investigation.

Nathan Mixa, 23, of the 4000 block of East 2709th Road, Sandwich, is charged with one felony count of official misconduct and felony theft of government property exceeding $10,000 but less than $100,000 in value, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In the news release, the Kendall County Technology Services Department states there is no ongoing threat to the integrity of the county’s networks as a result of the incident.

In September, an investigation conducted by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office uncovered several pieces of electronic hardware belonging to Kendall County in Mixa’s possession, the release stated. The investigation determined that Mixa did not have the proper authorization to have the electronic hardware.

Mixa was then placed on administrative leave. At the same time, a criminal investigation was launched by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives in conjunction with an administrative investigation by the Kendall County Inspector General. The criminal investigation led to the current charges against him.

Following the conclusion of the Inspector General’s administrative investigation, Mixa was fired, according to the release. The Inspector General also reviewed applicable policies, procedures, and practices and made recommendations to prevent future incidents and those recommendations have since been implemented, according to the release.

A warrant was issued for Mixa’s arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday. He appeared before a judge and has been released on pre-trial conditions.