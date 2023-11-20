Navy League’s monthly dinner Nov. 21 in Montgomery

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Nov. 21. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speakers will be Kendall County States Attorney Eric Weis and Oswego Police Chief Jason Batin. They will present “How New Illinois Criminal Laws Effect Law Enforcement, Prosecutors and You.” These new laws, including the SAFE-T Act, have both positive and negative effects. Both will be discussed, and the impacts will be highlighted.