Oswego announces final brush collection for 2023

The village of Oswego Public Works Department will start the final free brush collection of the season on Monday, Oct. 2, in Zone A, and on Monday, Oct. 9, in Zone B. Check out the Brush Zone Collection Map on the city’s website, oswegoil.org, to identify your zone.

Place all brush at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday morning of the designated week for your zone, but no earlier than noon the Friday before. Pile brush neatly so the ends of the branches are all facing the same direction. Do not put brush in a container or in the street. Additional brush collection information is available online.