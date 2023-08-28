No one injured in Oswego house fire

No one was injured in an Oswego house fire that happened during the early morning Monday, Aug. 28.

The cause of the fire still is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Department. The house is uninhabitable.

No residents or firefighters were injured. About 3:30 a.m., KenCom Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call of a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Bluegrass Parkway. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a rapidly spreading second story balcony fire that had spread into the house’s attic space, according to the release.

Firefighters brought the fire under control. The second floor and roof of the house sustained extensive damage, according to the release.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent neighbor’s house, which sustained minor heat damage to the exterior siding, according to the release.

Oswego Fire Department was assisted with station coverage by Plainfield and Bolingbrook fire departments and Sugar Grove EMS.