Oswego firefighters rescue person from camping trailer Friday night after trapped by tree

Oswego firefighters Friday night rescued a man from a fifth wheel camping trailer in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road after a large tree had fallen on top of it.

Three people were treated for injuries, but the injuries were not life threatening and no one was taken to the hospital, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:35 p.m. and found a heavily damaged fifth wheel camping trailer with an occupant trapped inside, the release said.

A utility task vehicle was used to shuttle personnel and equipment to the site, according to the release. One victim was removed by firefighters via a ground ladder.

The victim’s pets were also assisted out of the damaged trailer. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department and the Oswego and Yorkville police departments assisted Oswego firefighters at the scene.