No one injured in Oswego house fire Saturday night

No one was injured in a house fire in the 300 block of Kensington Drive in Oswego Saturday night.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to the area of Fifth Street and Kensington Drive for a reported house on fire in the area, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. When driving to the scene, dispatch advised the incident location was in the 300 block of Kensington Drive.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the house, according to the release. They initiated an aggressive fire attack and made a quick search to verify everyone was out of the house.

According to a preliminary investigation, it appeared the fire started on the back deck and extended into the attic. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at this time, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. No one was injured in the fire, including firefighters.

Aurora and Plainfield firefighters assisted Oswego firefighters on the scene. Station coverage was provided by Montgomery, Plainfield and Sugar Grove fire departments.