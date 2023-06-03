The Record and FNBO announce 2023 Yorkville High School ‘Student of the Year’

First National Bank of Omaha and the Record Newspapers hosted a reception May 3 to honor the Yorkville High School Students of the Week for the 2022-23 school year.

A Student of the Week is featured each week in the Kendall County Record to help recognize the achievements of the scholarship applicants who have excelled in their high school careers.

This is the 24th year FNBO and the Record have come together to present the Student of the Year scholarship. The Student of the Year winner receives a $4,000 scholarship, payable as $1,000 a year over the next four years.

Judges Kathy Farren and Janice Bergeron expressed these were all excellent students who have bright futures ahead of them.

This year’s six finalists included Logan Brusak, Joslyn Bullington, Nicholas Gossmeyer, Ava Hendershott, Katlyn Schraeder and Samuel Tholen. The 2023 Student of the Year scholarship was awarded to Brusak who plans to further his education at Grand Valley State University.