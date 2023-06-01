Yorkville police reports / May 26-June 1, 2023

Information in the May 26-June 1, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Driver charged with DUI

Laura Ruiz, no age given, of the 3000 block of Pratt Street in Plano, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 8:17 p.m. on May 24 in the 1200 block of North Bridge Street.

Man charged with no valid DL

Segundo S. Marin-Arias, 25, of the 600 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Chicago, was charged with no valid driver’s license at 8:37 p.m. on May 29 at the intersection of Route 71 and Wing Road. Police said the man’s vehicle was stopped for speeding.