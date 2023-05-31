Montgomery’s Street Eats food truck fest returning to downtown park with 10 vendors and beer tent June 10

Montgomery Park will serve as the site for the village of Montgomery’s Street Eats Festival set from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Everyone is welcome to attend the daylong event which will feature 10 food trucks along with a beer tent along River Street in downtown Montgomery.

The food truck line up for this year’s event includes: Burrito Xpress, Culinary Gangster (until 4 p.m.), Grumpy Gaucho (arriving after 2 p.m.), Happy Lobster Truck, Kissed by Fire, My Funnel Truck, My Mama’s Mini Donuts, Royal Blue BBQ, Savory Crust and Serna’s Grill Food.

Entry to the fest is free with plenty of free parking available in the downtown area. Most vendors will accept cash and credit card. ATMs are available in the lower lobby entrance of Montgomery Village Hall. Vendor menus and food trucks are subject to change.

For information, visit the event’s Facebook page, Montgomery Street Eats Festival.