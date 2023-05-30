Oswego SD308 officials mum on action taken against students involved in vandalism, racial slurs at Oswego East High School

Oswego SD308 officials are not commenting on the disciplinary actions the district took against a group of students involved in acts of vandalism and racial slurs written on the school grounds at Oswego East High School on May 17.

“The district does not share information about student discipline or consequences,” Theresa Komitas, the district’s director of communications and public relations, said in an email.

In an email to Oswego East parents on May 18, Oswego East Principal Laura Bankowski said that “a large group of senior students engaged in several acts of vandalism” at the school May 17.

“When we arrived today (May 18) at Oswego East High School, we discovered that there was inappropriate language and hateful words written on windows, sidewalks and property damage,” she states in the email. “This type of behavior is harmful and disrespectful towards our Oswego East High School community. The actions of these students were recorded by our school cameras and consequences have been issued.”

Bankowski expressed her displeasure at the conduct of the students.

“It is unfortunate that at the end of the school year, some students chose to cause damage to the school property and used language that was hurtful and disrespectful towards others,” Bankowski said. “We encourage all students and staff to take pride in their school and to model exemplary behavior and excellence.”