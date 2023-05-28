Oswego East student takes first place at 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition

Oswego East High School junior Kalae’ Killingham was recently announced as the winner of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s 14th District 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

Panels of district artists selected Killingham’s entry as the winning entry among other entries that had been submitted by local students from the 14th District. Killingham’s piece will now be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Killingham and a guardian will be flown to attend and be recognized at the opening ceremony of the display in July this summer.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors this nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each of the congressional districts across the country. Since 1982 when the Congressional Art Competition began, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The winners from all of the districts for 2023 will be posted here: house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition