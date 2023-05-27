OHS associate band director named quarterfinalist in music educator award

Oswego High School’s associate band director Kevin Schoenbach has been announced as one of 212 quarterfinalists for the Music Educator Award (MEA) presented by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

The semifinalists will be announced in September.

For more information, visit grammy.com/awards/music-educator-award