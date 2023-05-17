BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash on Orchard Road in Montgomery

A 33-year-old Montgomery man died from injuries he sustained when the motorcycle he was driving struck the side of a motor vehicle on Orchard Road in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon, May 16.

In a statement, Montgomery police said the motorcyclist, Stanislav Chubchev, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred at 1:54 p.m. when Chubchev’s motorcycle, which was proceeding northbound on Orchard Road struck the driver’s side of the vehicle as it was attempting to turn left from Countryside Drive into the southbound lane on Orchard Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating fully with their investigation into the crash.

Due to the severity of the crash, police said they and other assisting agencies closed Orchard Road to traffic in both directions between Route 30 and Aucutt Road. The closure, which disrupted traffic flow on Orchard Road and nearby streets, was in effect until 7:15 p.m. as police conducted their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation and police are urging any individuals with eyewitness accounts to come forward and help authorities. Those with information may contact Det. Sgt. Mayyou at mayyou@ci.montgomery.il.us or by phone at 331-212-9091.

Police said they extend their deepest condolences to Chubchev’s family and friends. Additionally, they would like to thank the Kane County Office of Emergency Management, Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Oswego Police Department for their assistance with the accident and investigation.