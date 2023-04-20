Plano police reports / April 14-20, 2023

Information in the April 14-20, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aggravated speeding ticket issued

Plano police ticketed Jessenia J. Elias, 30, of the 9900 block of Mayfield Avenue, Oak Lawn, for aggravated speeding after stopping her for driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone at 8:03 p.m. April 14 on Route 34 at Turner Avenue. Police said Elias was given a notice to appear in court and released.

Motorist stopped, cited

Plano police ticketed Bria M. Sims, 23, of the 600 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, for driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 11:31 p.m. April 10 On Mitchell Drive at Edward Street. Police said Sims was released from the traffic stop after being given a court date.