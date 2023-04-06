Oswego Fire Protection District extends thanks to the community for approving $17M bond referendum

The Oswego Fire Protection District extended thanks Wednesday, April 5, to the community for the successful passage of its referendum.

Unofficial ballot results from Kendall and Will counties released late Tuesday, showed the district’s request for authorization to sell up to $17 million in general obligation bonds passed with 4,152 “yes” votes to 3,047 “no” votes.

In a statement, fire district officials said passage of the referendum will allow the district to purchase much-needed apparatus and equipment to better serve and protect the community. The fire district serves a 52 square mile portion of northeast Kendall and northwest Will counties with an estimated population of 70,000.

The statement continues, “We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for their overwhelming support in passing the referendum. Your trust in our department is greatly appreciated, and we are committed to using the funds responsibly and effectively.

“The purchase of apparatus and equipment will enhance our capabilities and better serve the community in times of need. This will also allow us to respond more efficiently and effectively to emergencies...We are grateful for your support and the confidence you have placed in our department. We promise to continue providing high-quality services to the best of our abilities.”

The agency’s Board of Trustees voted to place the referendum on the April 4 ballot to pay for what district officials described as its “critical needs” amid the continuing population growth in the district.

Tuesday’s referendum was the fire district’s fourth attempt since 2021 to gain a majority of the electorate’s support for additional funding. Voters had rejected three earlier referendums, including one last June that failed by a single vote.

Fire district officials estimate that the general obligation bond will cost the owner of a home valued at $300,000 about $93.93 more on the fire district’s portion of their annual property tax bill.

Fire district officials, however, have said the cost to individual homeowners potentially could decrease as the population of the fire district continues to grow over the next decade and more homes and businesses are added to the property tax rolls.

The final year the bond sale charge would be included on local property tax bills would be 2034. After 2034, the additional tax to repay the bonds will be removed from the fire district’s portion of local tax bills.

The fire district operates from four stations, two in Oswego, one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield.