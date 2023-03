The United Church of Sandwich is offering triple berry pie for Easter. Orders are due by March 31 and pickup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 8 at the church, 512 Lions Road in Sandwich. Pies are $20 each. Orders and payment are required in advance. Call the church office at 815-786-9243 to place an order.

For information and a list of pies and dates through June, visit unitedchurchsandwich.org or call the church office at 815-786-9243.