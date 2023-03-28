Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, March 27: Kaden Aguirre’s 12-strikeout complete game leads Plano past Somonauk

BASEBALL

Plano 6, Somonauk 3

Kaden Aguirre struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hitter, and Plano pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. Jake Decker tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, an error scored a second run and Jason Phillips singled on a 2-1 count for a third run. Decker went 2-for-3 at the plate for Plano.

Sandwich 3, DeKalb 2

Hunter Pavia struck out five and scattered six hits and two walks in a complete-game effort, and Sandwich (4-0) took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Chance Lange doubled and scored a run for the Indians.

Joliet Catholic 7, Oswego 5

The Hilltoppers scored two runs in the top of the seventh for the nonconference win. Bryson Mello struck out seven over five innings for Oswego, allowing one earned run on four hits. Trey Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Tyler Stack had a triple, two RBIs and scored a run and Chase Gerwig scored two runs and drove in a run for Oswego.

SOFTBALL

Morris 8, Sandwich 0

Aubrey Cyr struck out four over 5 1/3 innings for Sandwich (2-3, 0-1), who managed five hits offensively.