American Legion Riders to gather Thursday at Sandwich VFW

The American Legion Riders Post 181 of Sandwich will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Agenda items include a Bowl for Vets check donation and guest speaker Karylin Clevenger of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kendall County.

The meetings are open to all.

The ALR focuses on Legion and veterans’ projects, events and welfare; local community events and benefits; local memorial ceremonies; community parades; escorting military units to airports for combat tours; and coordinating “Welcome Home” celebrations.

For information, email American Legion Riders Post 181 Director Bob Lawrence at flip55@comcast.net.