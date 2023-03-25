Plano library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

The library will be closed for Good Friday on Friday, April 7.

Library Road Trip: Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, April 30. Patrons of participating libraries can pick up a Library Road Trip passport at any participating library and receive a souvenir gift and a stamp on their passport. Take passports to other participating libraries to receive additional stamps and souvenirs, while supplies last. Passports must be turned in to their home library on or before April 30 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize gift basket.

Adult programs

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, March 23 and April 13, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, March 28 and April 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Crafts to Go: Saturday, April 1. The April craft is Ladybug Painted Rocks. The free craft kits are available for high school students and adults, first come, first served, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Messy Munchkins: Monday, March 27, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Come dressed for lots of messy fun in this child-directed program. Enjoy as many of the activities your child would like, for as long as they’d like. Examples of activities include shredded paper play, rice sensory bins, a small ball pit, and an art station. Registration required.

Create Art @ The Library: Wednesday, March 29, 2 to 3 p.m. For independent students in grades K-2. Bring your creativity, imagination and patience—the library will supply the rest. Using a variety of materials, you’ll create a beautiful spring scene. Registration required.

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, 24, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Thinking About Animals: Tuesday, April 4, 6 to 7 p.m. For independent children ages 4-7. Come join us as we learn about the ways in which animals are similar and different. We’ll read about animals, play some games (together and at centers) and complete a take-home project. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19, 26, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Bookworms: Monday, April 10, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Pizza & Pages (grades 6-8): Tuesday, April 11, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.