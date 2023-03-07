Boys Basketball: Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East throw mighty scare into Moline

Oswego East Season Ends At ISU Supersectional While Trey Taylor looks on from the paint, Oswego East's Bryce Shoto fights for a rebound with Moline's Owen Freeman (left) during first half action in the Class 3A Bloomington Supersectional game against Moline. The Wolves fell 59-55 to the Maroons ending this season Class 4A postseason run. (Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks) (Clark Brooks /Clark Brooks)