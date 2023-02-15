Firefighters douse blaze in second floor of Oswego home

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a fire in an Oswego home early Wednesday evening, Feb. 14.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned at 5:59 p.m. to the home in the 100 block of Seton Creek Drive near the intersection of Douglas Road and Old Post Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of the residence.

“Crew were able to rapidly extinguish the fire, and the main body of the fire was extinguished within minutes of arrival,” the fire district said.

All occupants were out of the home when firefighters arrived, but paramedics treated one individual at the scene for minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimated dollar loss as a result of the blaze has yet to be determined.

City of Aurora and Plainfield Fire Protection District firefighters assisted Oswego firefighters at the scene. Montgomery-Countryside and Sugar Grove Fire Protection Districts personnel provided station coverage and assistance on unrelated calls for the Oswego Fire Protection District during the fire.