Open Roads ABATE plans Feb. 11 pool tournament, chili cook-off

Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. is hosting its annual pool tournament and chili cook-off Saturday, Feb. 11, at Plano Hometown Lanes, 209 W. Main St. in Plano.

Registration for the pool tournament will be open from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Donations are $10 to enter the tournament. Those participating in the chili cook-off are asked to arrive with their chili by noon. Cost to enter the chili cook-off is $5. Chili will be sampled from noon to 2 p.m.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the Open Roads ABATE for safety and education projects.

Open Roads ABATE Summer Books for 2023 will be available. For information, call Kevin at 815-545-6114 or visit the Open Roads Chapter Facebook page.

Meetings for Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. Chapter take place every other month in 2023 with group rides and/or events on the nonmeeting month. The group will be planning dates for events and group rides to share with our members. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Plano American Legion Post 395, 510 E. Dearborn St. Topics to be discussed are the Train Fun Run scheduled for April 8, the Summer Book, ax-throwing, new projects and more.

For information, call Cliff at 630-552-3828.