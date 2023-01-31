Yorkville Public Library announces February adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Feb. 1 - Email Basics; Feb. 8 - Microsoft Word Basics; Feb. 15 - Microsoft Word Formatting; Feb. 22 - Microsoft Word Editing.

Climate Progress, but is it Enough?: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1 p.m. Presented by the Citizens Climate Education and the Citizens Climate Lobby, this program is geared for the general public wishing to learn about the causes of climate change, understand what is being done to address the problem, and wondering whether more is needed.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, Feb. 27, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Microsoft Excel Classes: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used spreadsheet programs. Excel skills are great to have and are in high demand by employers. In these courses, you’ll learn to create spreadsheets, data, calculations and more. In addition to furthering your Excel skills, you can make budgeting easier, make yourself more marketable to employers, and just learn valuable skills. Feb. 22 - Intermediate Excel (this will include a intro to excel recap); March 22 - Advance Excel- Pivot Tables (this will have some intro and intermediate excel functions mixed in as well); April 26 - Create Your Own Personal Budget Using Excel. The Library has a limited number of laptops available for patrons to use. It is recommended that you bring your own laptop if you can.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat…or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun club - we’ll read something new each month (food books, novels, memoirs, non-fiction) then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “No Reservations” by Anthony Bourdain. Registration is requested and newcomers are welcome.

Learn to Play Dungeons & Dragons: Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, Feb. 3 and 17, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. This group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room of the library. No registration is required. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In April, the group will discuss “Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution 1863-1877″ by Eric Foner. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Horror Book Club: Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “House of Leaves” by Mark Z. Danielewski.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month. The February movie will be “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart as a single father trying to raise his newborn daughter after the sudden death of his wife.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us