Oswego police reports / Jan. 26, 2023

Information in Jan. 26, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Diaper theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating the theft of diapers valued at $873 at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 23 from a supermarket on Orchard Road in the village.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Shelmar D. Melton, 23, of Magnolia Court, Oswego, at 11:57 a.m. Jan. 22 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Melton was transported to the county jail in Yorkville to await a bond call.

Hit-and-run reported

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 on Route 34 at Route 30. Police said one of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene on foot.

Vehicle burglary reported

Oswego police took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle that occurred between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 2000 block of Mitchell Road. Police said they are investigating.

Closed for lack of evidence

A 44-year-old Aurora man told Oswego police that a 60-year-old Aurora woman pointed an object, possibly a firearm, in his direction while they were in separate vehicles at 1:24 p.m. Jan. 20 on Route 71 at Orchard Road. Police said they have closed their investigation into the incident since there was not enough evidence to substantiate criminal charges.

Motorist cited, vehicle towed

Oswego police cited Jubal Aguirre, 35, of the 20 block of LaSalle Street, Aurora, at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 300 block of Douglas Road for driving on a revoked license and without insurance. Police said Aguirre’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

License violation

Oswego police cited Robert A. Balchunas, 40, of the 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery, for driving on a revoked license at 9:39 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 200th block of Bluegrass Parkway. Police said Balchunas was released on a recognizance bond.

64 mph in 35 mph zone

Oswego police ticketed Jay B. Wasserberg, 47, of George Washington Drive, Plainfield, for speeding 64 mph in a 35 mph zone at 9:41 p.m. Jan. 20 on Plainfield Road at Linden Drive. Police said Wasserberg was released on a recognizance bond.

Battery, trespass charges

Oswego police arrested Lizzeth A. Ceja, 29, of the 4100 block of Landing Drive, Aurora, at 9:55 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, Oswego, on charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass to residence. Police said Ceja was transported to the county jail pending a bond call.

Motorist stopped, cited

Oswego police cited Conner M. Ruddy, 24, of the 100 block of Mark Court, Oswego, for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. Jan. 22 on Plainfield Road at Andover Drive.

Resisting, battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Sergio Perez Corrales, 48, of the 200 block of Hickory Street, Oswego, at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. Police said Corrales was transported to the county jail.

Juvenile battery under investigation

Oswego police took a report of an 11-year-old juvenile being battered by another juvenile at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of Colchester Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Juvenile ticketed

Oswego police ticketed a 16-year-old female juvenile with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 8:20 p.m. Jan. 21 on Plainfield Road at Woolley Road.

Suspect turns self in

Oswego police said Nicholas A. Thomas, 26, of the 400 block of East Benton Avenue, Stockton, turned himself in at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the police station. Police said Thomas was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was transported to the county jail.