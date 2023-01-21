New pastor joins Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ

The Rev. Elizabeth Hartung will be installed as the new settled pastor at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Hartung began conducting services at the church in October. She previously had been associate pastor and led youth and children ministry at Glenview Community Church in Glenview. Hartung has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Valparaiso University, a Masters of Public Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a Master of Divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary. Before entering seminary, she taught history at Elmwood Park High School.

She and her husband, Bob McGee, have five daughters and reside in Yorkville.

The Rev. Dr. Stephanie Perdew from the Illinois Conference of the United Church of Christ will conduct the installation service. The Rev. Dr. Kent Ulery will deliver the sermon.

A reception will follow the service of installation at the church, located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

The community is invited to attend both the installation service and the reception.