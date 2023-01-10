OSD308 superintendent to retire at end of school year

OSD308 Superintendent John Sparlin will retire at the end of the current school year.

Sparlin announced his pending departure from the school district during a Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Jan. 9 at Oswego East High School.

Sparlin has served as the district’s top administrator since his promotion to superintendent in 2016 upon the departure of Matthew Wendt.

Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services. He was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

“Thank you for 11 years of service through one of the darkest times in education,” Jennifer Johnson, a board member told Sparlin during Monday’s meeting.

Johnson said while they often disagreed, Sparlin has proven to her that people can still have conversations about important topics and disagree while still respecting the opposing side.

“Thank you for allowing me to have the space to completely disagree with you, but continually address me with kindness and treat me with respect,” Johnson said, adding, “It is not always easy to be in your position and to remain calm and you have done it many times.”

Sparlin had served multiple school districts in Illinois before coming to OSD308 a decade ago.

Sparlin began his career in the Valley View School District 365U as a teacher and coach. He then served in the Glenbard School District 87 as a teacher and coach before beginning his administrative career as dean of students.

Sparlin served as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Bolingbrook High School; principal of Humphrey Middle School; principal of Romeoville High School; and as executive director of human resources for the J. Sterling Morton High School District 201.

Sparlin earned his undergraduate degree from Eastern Illinois University, and a master’s degree in education from Benedictine University. He also received his certificate of advanced study, Type 75 Certification, and a doctorate of education administration in educational leadership and supervision from Lewis University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.