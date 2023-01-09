Sandwich City Council candidate bumped off April ballot

The name of one of the seven candidates who filed petitions to run for seats on the Sandwich City Council in the April 4 consolidated election will not appear on the ballot.

City Clerk Denise Ii reported Monday, Dec. 19, that in addition to the five incumbents seeking reelection, two challenger candidates had filed petitions to run against incumbents in Wards 2 and 4.

Diane Wickens of 822 S. Main St. was one of those challengers. However city officials said errors in her petition paperwork have prevented Wickens’ name from being placed on the ballot.

“I, as the local election official, could not certify her to be placed on the ballot,” Ii said in an email.

Ii said none of Wickens’ documentation was notarized and was therefore not in conformance with state election code.

The confirmed ballot will be as follows:

• Rich Robinson of 621 E. Pleasant Ave. will be on the ballot for Ward 1.

• Cara Killey of 323 N. Wolfe St. will be opposed by Adam Arnett of 318 W. Fifth St. on the ballot for Ward 2.

• In Ward 3, Bill Fritsch of 503 S. Green St. will run for a two-year term, and Karsta Erickson of 619 S. Main St. will run for a four-year term.

• Incumbent Fred Kreinbrink of 110 Kees Lane will now be unopposed on the ballot for Ward 4.