Kendall County Coroner’s Office says body found in Plano Monday was a missing Montgomery man

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office has identified a body that was found unresponsive at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 2 in a body of water in a wooded area behind the 700 block of East South Street in Plano.

In a statement, the coroner’s office said the body was that of a 19-year-old man from Montgomery who had previously been reported as missing.

The coroner’s office said a forensic autopsy was performed and preliminary findings indicate the cause of death as a probable drowning.

As of this time, final autopsy results are pending further investigation and toxicological testing, the coroner’s office said.