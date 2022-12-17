Yorkville High School KeyClub donates to Paws and Stripes

Yorkville High School’s KeyClub has been collecting donations for Paws and Stripes, an organization dedicated to providing service dogs at no cost to veterans in order to fill a critical, unmet need for our disabled veterans.

Since inception about 13 years ago, Paws and Stripes has served veterans, rescued and rehabilitated shelter dogs as service dogs and refined its mental health programming.

This campaign ran throughout the month of November in honor of Veterans Day. YHS KeyClub, in conjunction with the Yorkville community (largely supported by the Yorkville American Legion), has been able to raise $1,850 to donate to this organization. The YHS KeyClub thanks local veterans for their service.