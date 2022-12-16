Seven have filed petitions to run for four seats on the OSD 308 Board of Education

Seven candidates have filed nominating petitions to run for four available seats on the Oswego School District 308 Board of Education in the April 4 election.

Board members Dominick Cirone of Oswego and Jared Ploger of Aurora, both of whom were appointed to the board earlier this year, presented their candidate paperwork to the Kendall County Elections Office on Dec. 12.

The next day, four more candidates filed to run.

Two of these candidates are a married couple, Joanne Anastasia Johnson and husband Kevin D. Johnson of Oswego.

The others filing Dec. 13 include Heather Gregar of Oswego and Richard Gilmore of Montgomery.

Then, Amy Murillo of Oswego filed her candidate paperwork on Dec. 15.

The last day for candidates to file petitions to have their names placed on the spring consolidated election ballot is Monday, Dec. 19.

In addition to the seats now occupied by Cirone and Ploger, the two other seats up for election are held by board members Lauri Doyle and Alison Swanson.

Cirone’s appointment to the board was to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ruth Kroner, who left the board because she and her family were moving out of state.

Ploger, a former elected board member, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Donna Marino.

Terms of office for the other three board members run to 2025. They are President LaTonya Simelton, along with Eugene Gatewood and Jennifer Johnson.