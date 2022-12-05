Final week for Franklin Mall Christmas Project food donations in Sandwich

Time is running out to donate nonperishable food items to the Franklin Mall Christmas Project.

The red collection bins will be at the following locations until Monday, Dec. 12: Fox Valley YMCA, Arrowhead Medical Building, Sandwich Public Library, Somonauk Library, First National Bank, Heartland Bank, Midland States Bank, Old National Bank, Art’s Supermarket, Gjovik Chevrolet, Johnson’s Floral, Dollar General, Sidetrack’d Bar & Grill, Plano Molding, Salem Lutheran Church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and The Federated Church. At that time the bins will be collected so that donations can be sorted and ready for packing.

Delivery is set for Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Sandwich Lions Club expects to fill more than 225 food boxes in order to help needy local families this year. Items most needed are cereals, peanut butter and jelly, canned soups, canned meats and tuna, rice, pasta, stuffing and boxed dinners. The Sandwich Lions Club is grateful for the ongoing support of the community.