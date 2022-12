Eighty six people enjoyed a train fun run sponsored by Open Roads ABATE on Saturday, Nov. 12. Participants boarded a train departing from Aurora to stops in Brookfield and Berwyn.

ABATE members, family and friends enjoyed food and refreshments at each stop along with games and prizes throughout the day.

Card winners included Stacey Sucherland, first place; Laura Wartenberg, second place; and Wayne Schofield, third place.