Oswego police issue traffic alert for Friday evening’s downtown Christmas Walk

Oswego Police are advising the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in the village’s downtown area on Friday, Dec. 2 due to the 2021 Oswego Christmas Walk activities.

Motorists should expect delays in particular when traveling on Route 34 through the downtown area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Delays on Madison Street and Washington Street near downtown are also expected, police said.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not coming in for the activities. Parking is available in the public Downtown Parking Deck under The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, in the Harrison Street lot, at Oswego Village Hall, and on streets in and around downtown.