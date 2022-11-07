Yorkville High School gets Tree Campus designation from Arbor Day Foundation

YORKVILLE — Yorkville High School is one of 70 elementary, middle, and high schools across the United States to earn recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus K-12 program.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to tree planting. Its Tree Campus K-12 program, launched last year, encourages educators to create meaningful opportunities for students to interact with trees.

“Spending time in nature sparks children’s imaginations, improves their mental and physical health, and shapes them into lifelong environmental stewards,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We are thrilled to see schools like Yorkville High School lead the way in this important work.”

To earn this distinction, Yorkville High School met four goals:

• Maintain a Tree Campus team that is dedicated to achieving recognition.

• Create an education plan that connects students to trees and their global benefits.

• Offer a hands-on experience that engages students in trees and the community.

• Hold an Arbor Day observance to celebrate trees within the school or the community.

“We are super excited to share this news,” said Denise Kachlic, Yorkville High School Biology Teacher and Sponsor of the Students Acting For the Environment (SAFE) Club. “Members of the SAFE Club have worked really hard over the years to bring their message to the entire Y115 district and I couldn’t be more proud of them having achieved this accomplishment.”

Members of the 2021-22 SAFE Club included in this recognition are President Nora Kelly, Vice President Isabella LoChirco, Secretary Samantha Stoedter and Tresurer Sophia Jedziniak.

Other members of the club include Arianna Nunez, Jee Leggett, Max Guerra, Hamelyn Harzman, Matthias Urena, Jaedon Vaughn, Lily Smogor, Alyssa Novak, Ava Morrison, Paige Madej, Alaina Boule and Evan Rhody.

The recognized schools span 31 states. In the first year of the program, more than 15,000 students participated in an Arbor Day celebration, and nearly 30,000 trees were planted with the SAFE Club’s “Tree-plenish” sale contributing 475 of those trees planted throughout Yorkville and surrounding communities.

More information is available at arborday.org.