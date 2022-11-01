Seven OSD 308 elementary schools rated ‘exemplary’ on state report card

OSWEGO -- Seven elementary schools in Oswego School District 308 achieved the coveted “exemplary” rating in the 2022 Illinois Report Card from the State Board of Education, placing those schools in the top 10%.

The elementary schools include Boulder Hill, Churchill, Homestead, Hunt Club, Prairie Point, The Wheatlands and Wolf’s Crossing.

Other schools in the district, including both high schools and all five junior high schools, received the “commendable” rating.

The 2022 Illinois Report Card, prepared annually by the Illinois State Board of Education, was released Oct. 27. The report card provides a detailed look at each school’s progress on academics, student success, finances and school culture and climate.

“Even though all schools have faced many challenges over the past few years, our schools are continuing to improve,” Superintendent John Sparlin said. “I am very impressed with the ongoing efforts of our staff and community to partner in empowering our students.”

The district’s four-year graduation rate is 95.7%, exceeding the state average by 8.4%.

Also, 75% of district graduates are enrolling in college within 16 months of graduation, exceeding the state average by 10%, according to a press release from the district.

Last school year 3,531 students in the district were enrolled in at least one Career and Technical Education (CTE) course, demonstrating opportunities for student exposure and training in careers not requiring college enrollment.

Student academic growth slowed considerably during the pandemic, in line with nationwide trends, school officials said.

However, students’ mathematics growth last school year showed a 3.4% increase in the number of students meeting or exceeding targets.

While not yet at pre-pandemic achievement, the district is outpacing growth by more than 3% as compared to statewide numbers.

“There is a district-wide emphasis on student voice and choice to ensure all students have both success and challenge in daily academic instruction,” reads a statement from the district.

One component of the School Report Card is the annual summative designation – a descriptor of how well the schools are meeting the needs of all students. This designation is federally required and is based on eight indicators of academic performance.

School District 308 demonstrated progress with seven of the schools in the district achieving “exemplary” status, and 13 as “commendable”, while also moving from ten schools “designated for improvement” to none on the annual summative designation.

The district’s 2021-22 teacher retention rate is 91%, which is higher than prior to the pandemic and higher than the state average, school officials said.

The district continues to operate efficiently, with a spending per pupil of $3,000 less than the state average, school officials said.

The overall funding for the district is at 64% adequacy, meaning that the district is operating with $83 million less in resources than what the state considers fully-funded, inclusive of all education cost factors, according to the press release.

The district has a five-year plan for improvement called Envision 308.

The Oswego School Board will hold a public forum to discuss the results of the report card at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Traughber Junior High School.

To review the full State Report Card online, visit www.illinoisreportcard.com.