Oswego, Oswego East students recognized as Commended Students in National Merit Scholarship competition

Oswego School District 308 recently announced the students named as Commended Students in the 2022-23 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program including Oswego High School students Emily Lupi, Ella Schrader, Matthew Schuman, Stephanie Sendra, Joshua Tiffany and Evan Wille; and Oswego East High School students Luke Ahlquist, Lukas Gacek, Jason Gaston, Cassandra Kubera, Walker Lebeck, Anshi Mather and Kyran Siddiqui.

Although these students will not continue in the 2023 competition as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers across the nation who entered the 2023 competition.