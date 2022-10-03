Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record

October 2012

Crews demolished the Muellner building at the southwest corner of Route 47 and Van Emmon Street in downtown Yorkville. The demolition is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation widening of Route 47.

October 2007

The first store, Kohls, opened in Kendall Marketplace, Route 34 just west of Cannonball Trail.

October 2002

A public hearing on the proposed Grande Reserve subdivision drew 114 residents. It would be located between Route 34 and Kennedy Road, mostly northeast of Bristol Ridge Road and south of Galena Road.

October 1997

AutoNation announced its plan for an auto reconditioning plant to initially employ 255 people in the City of Yorkville. It will be on 46 acres on the west side of Route 47, south of the railroad tracks and north of the Remline plant.

October 1992

The Kendall County Board has agreed on the arrangement of future buildings on county property on Route 34 and the order in which they will likely be built. A new courthouse will be the first constructed on the site.

October 1987

An open house was held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the building that was Yorkville High School, now called Parkview. The building on West Center Street has also been the junior high school, the first home of Waubonsee Community College and used for special education classes.

October 1982

The Yorkville Lions Club has purchased the Yorkville Swim Club from Dale Woodworth.

October 1977

A farm near Plattville, left to the City of Yorkville by the late Clarence Beecher, was sold for $294,000. Under the terms of the trust, the city is to use the money for the “Beecher Community Building.” Beecher was born in Bristol and moved to Yorkville in 1893 at the age of 13. He was a founder and president of the Farmers State Bank of Yorkville (later The Bank of Yorkville, Castle Bank and now First National Bank).

October 1972

Fire leveled the Model Industries Plant on East Van Emmon Street, causing more than a half million dollars damage.

October 1967

The Yorkville Jaycees will sponsor a Spook Party on Oct. 28 at the Yorkville American Legion Hall on East Hydraulic Avenue.

October 1962

Dr. Harold C. Wright of Yorkville announced this week that as a result of the clinics held for the administering of the Sabin oral vaccine for defense against Polio-myelitis, a total of 9,726 county residents took the vaccine. The four high schools in Kendall County were the sites of the clinics.

October 1957

The Millbrook Methodist Church celebrated their 100th anniversary.

October 1952

The firemen of the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District proudly opened their new firehouse at the corner of Fox Road and Route 47 Sunday. The open house was complicated by three fire calls, all answered promptly.

October 1947

Rev. Eckert dropped in and informed us that the Federated Church has plans for remodeling the church building to get the activities of the church under one roof. Roughly the plan is to remove the two rear rooms of the church, build a basement and move the community house, attaching it to the existing church. The plan has merit and will be studied thoroughly by the church board.

October 1942

Yorkville will lose its esteemed and respected jewelry, F. H. Hance when he will enter the Army Air Corp. Ever since war was declared, Mr. Hance has had a burning desire to do his bit against the Nazis. Two different times he attempted to join the Army and Navy, but was refused. The third try was successful

October 1937

In keeping with the advances of civilization, Yorkville High School has conquered nature’s darkness and all home games are to be played under moonlight and electricity.

October 1932

The Ohse Grocers baseball time is having a fine season. Next year, the grocers will erect a modern lighted field at the Yorkville “Y”, Route 34 and 47. This field will be turned into a community affair and will be at the disposal of all teams in this vicinity at all times and without charge.

October 1927

New Chevrolets sold at the Dhuse Garage at prices from $525 to $745. The new Fords could be seen at T. L. Wrights and the 1928 Buick at the Valley Garage, all in Yorkville.

October 1922

A. B. Hallock has closed his dance hall for the winter after a very successful season.

October 1917

Yorkville has been hit by the unprecedented advance in the price of milk from 9 to 12 cents per quart. Everywhere in the country this increase has been made and there is an investigation into the cause. Some fear a conspiracy.

October 1912

The building of the Lisbon Center elevator has been commenced. T. T. Fletcher fitted and shipped three carloads of corn over our new road.

October 1907

The Chicago Motor Club held a 200-mile race to Ottawa, passing through here both ways.

October 1902

Frank Skinner had a 17 and three quarter pound carp hanging in front of his store Friday. Frank Pinney caught the fish near the Yorkville dam with a common hook and worm.

October 1897

Carrie Briggs is again teaching at the Russell School.

October 1892

All the roads leading from town have been graveled and put in good condition. They needed it.

October 1887

First appearance of snow at Bristol, Oct. 22.

October 1882

While Mr. Packman was having his threshing done Saturday, the boys killed 108 rats. It is thought 1,000 got away to the woods.

October 1877

The Harvester shops in Plano are now employing about 200 and adding more almost daily.

October 1872

A railroad or telegraph line is needed between Yorkville and Seward. Jut. House, Thos. Vernon and Mr. Bedford were over tending court Monday and Tuesday and when the jury was discharged Tuesday afternoon they had no way to get back; supposing court would last all the week; they expected someone after them about Friday. Jut. thought if he could get a ride to Plattville he could walk home; Vernon knew he could walk it and Mr. Bedford said nothing but though considerable.

October 1867

All is ready for the 15th annual Kendall County Agriculture Fair on the grounds of the society north of the river. Sheds have been erected for the protection of stock from the weather. A fine Brass Band has been secured ands its music will add a new charm to the fair. There will be several games of baseball, some trotting, a plowing match and a better exhibition of goods etc.