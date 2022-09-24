Yorktoberfest returning to downtown Yorkville Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville will host its fifth annual Yorktoberfest Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at Riverfront Park East in downtown Yorkville. Friday events will run from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The festival will feature food from Wurst Kitchen and other local vendors, craft beer and live music by Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts, Fritz & The Pretzel Twists, Tim Gleason (an Eric Church Tribute), and Rich Sawyer (a Chris Stapleton Tribute). All are invited to join the festivities of the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest with a Yorkville twist.

The Stein-holding contest and music performances are free. This year’s musical lineup for Friday includes Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The musical lineup for Saturday includes Fritz & The Pretzel Twists from 3 to 4 p.m., Gleason from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and Sawyer from 7 to 9 p.m.

New this year is the Mary M. Ratos Memorial 5K & Fun Run planned for Oct. 1. The race starts at 4 p.m. at the new Riverfront Park East. Online registration ends Sept. 26. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Yorkville/Yorktoberfest5KRace.

Yorktoberfest is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, a chapter of the Kiwanis International Organization. The club aims to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others in within the community.

For information about Yorktoberfest, visit kiwanisyorktoberfest.org.