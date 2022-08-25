Yorkville City Council OKs plan for Graham’s BP south side gas station, convenience store

YORKVILLE – Motorists in Yorkville will find yet another convenient place to gas up and grab a snack when Graham’s opens another location in Yorkville.

Graham C Stores Company, which operates the Graham’s BP Marketplace at the northeast corner of Routes 34 and 47, plans to build a new outlet on the south side of the community at the northeast corner of routes 71 and 47.

The Yorkville City Council on Aug. 23 approved a zoning change which will allow the company to develop the 5.51-acre property at 107 E. Stagecoach Trail.

Aldermen voted to change the zoning from a light manufacturing classification to the city’s standard General Business District zoning for commercial enterprises.

Like the Graham’s gas station and convenience store to the north, the new outlet will sit directly across the highway from a Shell Circle K business.

In addition to the zoning change, the city council also approved a variance to its sign ordinance to increase the maximum sign area and height for a monument sign in a business district.

The sign will be 25 feet high, exceeding the maximum 18 feet in the city’s code. Also, the area of the sign is to be increased from the maximum 64 square feet to 168 square feet.

The property will be subdivided into two lots consisting the of the fuel station, convenience store and onsite detention, as well as a future buildable lot.