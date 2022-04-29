Groot to Yorkville: trash bins are being delivered to local homes

YORKVILLE – Groot Industries will start collection service May 2 as Yorkville’s new garbage hauler, replacing Waste Management.

While some residents have not yet received their new trash receptacles, a spokesman for Groot said the garbage totes and recycling bins are on the way.

Aldermen relayed concerns from residents to Groot district manager Kiel Pennington at the April 26 Yorkville City Council meeting.

Pennington said the 35-gallon carts for use by senior citizens had only just arrived that day and will be delivered to households soon.

The new 35-gallon carts were ordered months ago but were delayed because of supply-chain problems, he said.

Pennington noted that seniors who have requested a switch to a larger-sized tote are getting the 35-gallon totes for now but the larger sizes will be delivered eventually.

All households should have received their new totes by the end of this week, Pennington said.

If any home has not yet received its garbage totes by the start of service next week, the new hauler will pick up garbage that is set out in trash bags, Pennington said.

He added that Groot will make allowances when it picks up trash during the first couple of weeks of collection service.

“We’re trying to make the transition on the service end,” Pennington said.

Alderman Ken Koch noted that some homes have not yet had their old trash receptacles removed by Waste Management.

City Administrator Bart Olson said residents should leave the Waste Management garbage totes and recycling bins at the curb after the final pick-up this week and that they will be collected.

“They (Waste Management) will be back but after awhile,” Olson said.

Some residents have reported that their Waste Management totes have been collected but that they have not yet received the new Groot totes and recycling bins.

Groot is beginning a five-year contract with the city.

The change in contractors means that some residents will have their trash collected on a different day of the week under the new five-day pick-up schedule:

• On Monday, Groot will conduct its rounds south of Route 71, plus Candleberry Lane and the Sunflower subdivision.

• Tuesday will cover all homes between Route 71 and the Fox River, except Candleberry and Sunflower.

• Wednesday will find the trucks collecting trash between the Fox River and Route 34.

• On Thursday, the collection area will be between Route 34 and the BNSF railroad line.

• On Friday, pickup will be north of the railroad tracks.

The new contract will continue the popular electronics recycling program while adding a new service to collect one bulk item of less than 50 pounds each week per household.

Although Groot was the low bidder on the contract, residents will be charged a modest increase on their city trash bills.

Most households will see a 3% or 4% increase depending on what size garbage tote they put out on the curb each week.

Under the new contract, the monthly fee will be $18.79 per month for households using a 65-gallon garbage tote and $18.99 for a 96-gallon bin.

Currently, residents pay $18.21 per month regardless of which of the two sizes they use, resulting in the 3% increase for the 65-gallon totes and the 4% increase for the 96-gallon containers.

The city bills households every two months. The bill that residents will receive in July, covering service for May and June, will reflect the price increases.

For seniors, the cost of trash collection is discounted.

Seniors are allowed to use 35-gallon totes at a monthly rate of $14.25. The cost of a 65-gallon tote is $15.03 per month, while a 96-gallon tote costs $15.19 per month.

Those seniors who qualify for the Circuit Breaker program receive a more deeply discounted rate.

A 35-gallon tote is $8.91 per month, a 65-gallon tote is $9.40 per month while a 96-gallon tote is $9.50 per month.

Another feature of the contract will include collection of white goods such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, air-conditioners and toilets the week of Oct. 3.

Groot will continue a yard waste and organic composing program that runs through the first full week of December.

Yard waste materials are to be placed in “Kraft” paper bags or bundled and tied in biodegradable twine for curbside pick-up.

Curbside Christmas tree collection will be provided during the first and second full weeks in January each year.

Residents who do not receive their collection receptacles or have questions may call Groot at 630-892-9294.



