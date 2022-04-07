April 08, 2022
Sandwich police reports/April 7, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Sandwich police car (Photo provided)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Zachary Combs, 28, of the 100 block of North Latham Street, Sandwich at 12:23 a.m. March 28 on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Combs was able to post bond and was released after booking, pending an April 25 appearance at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.

