Sandwich police reports/April 7, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sandwich police arrested Zachary Combs, 28, of the 100 block of North Latham Street, Sandwich at 12:23 a.m. March 28 on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Combs was able to post bond and was released after booking, pending an April 25 appearance at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.