Thank you, teachers. From the Kane County Chronicle

We all have a close friend or teacher in our family.

They are the ones who you just knew from a young age they would go into the field. They wanted to share their love for knowledge, reading, history, math or other subject close to their heart. They had an affinity for helping youngsters, or maybe those who needed special attention or care. Today, we thank those teachers for the work they do to prepare the next generation for life. We thank them for their long hours of work after the school day ends, or for sometimes dipping into their own pocketbook to make sure a student has lunch money or a jacket on a cold day.

Thank You, Teachers is our way of recognizing the value of these educators in our lives.

Our stories:

Geneva teacher follows in her late mother’s fifth-grade footsteps, right next door

Same district, different schools; Batavia mother, daughter share passion for teaching

After leaving the corporate world 10 years ago, St. Charles educator still helping students

Kaneland McDole teacher highlights social, emotional learning to bond with students

Batavia’s Kelsay, Geneva’s Kosecki follow family into teaching and coaching

Ex-player Max Payleitner changed career path, finds his passion for coaching at St. Charles East

Geneva middle school PE teacher emphasizes fitness, fun while encouraging students to try new things

Batavia High School alums now heading up their own classrooms

Waubonsee adult education instructor helps nontraditional learners succeed

Waubonsee Community College has its own ‘rock star’ in Professor David Voorhees

Kaneland High School librarian offers students a quiet refuge from daily challenges

Wredling Middle School’s former assistant principal returns to the classroom

A St. Charles second-grade teacher is back to teach at her childhood alma mater Munhall Elementary School

Batavia art teachers stress real-world experience in innovative arts programs