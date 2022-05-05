Thank You Teacher Letters: Kane County Chronicle

Teacher: Monica Thurmond-Thank you for never failing to make me smile. Whenever I pass you in the halls and get to say hello, it makes me miss being in your class. You taught me so much last year and I hope to have you again in my final 2 years at the high school.-Kaitlyn Fels, Geneva

Teacher: Andrea Leigl-She is very kind and helpful. When I don’t understand something, she is there for me and explains what I don’t understand. She makes me smile and makes me excited for math by supporting me and giving me the details I need to succeed. She dropped off my math book when I was sick so I could keep learning even when I’m not at school. I feel very lucky to be in her AT math class every day.-Finnick Donehoo, St. Charles

Teacher: Mr. Timothy Loversky-Our principal has become part of our family. He has gone above and beyond in placements for any need. He has guided, communicated and put necessary things in place that most would not have. He puts a positive spin on any situation and really understands. He appreciates the advocacy. We met before middle school started and it has been a blessing to have him by our side.-Nathan Leslie-Murillo, St Charles

Teacher: Julie Renee Johnson-She is really nice and she lets us read all of her books. I love her classroom with fun chairs and cushions. She’s the best teacher, ever.-Kayla Walker, Batavia

Teacher: Mrs. Lorie Reyes- Thank you for always caring for me & the other students. Thank you for engaging & tailoring our learning to our individual needs. You are the best Special Education teacher in our district!-Molly Miller, Elgin

Teacher: Doug McCullough- I have had you as a teacher for two separate math courses, Algebra II and AP Stats. Math does not always come easy to me and often I need extra practice and review, like many people. I appreciate having you as a teacher because you make it feel like I can do well without feeling too overwhelmed or stressed even though the material can be demanding. Your classes challenge me to think and work at a higher level while having confidence in my abilities. I am a better person for having taken them. Thank you for being a great math teacher and teaching students how to think at a higher level and feel confident in their abilities.-Natasha Keisler, St Charles

Teacher: Brian Harold Schulze- Thanks to Mr. Schulze, the art teacher at Louise White elementary school in Batavia. He attended J.B. Nelson elementary school and graduated from Batavia High School. He loves his job and is very dedicated to his students.-Sharon Schulze, Elburn

Teacher: Natalie Natale-Thank you for being my inspiration, my cheerleader, and my friend. You have forever changed my life and you taught me to LOVE learning <3-Chloe Daly, Genoa

Teacher: Abigail Houlion-Thanks for always being so kind and helpful to me. I love school because of you.-Taylor Wendel, Aurora

Teacher: Ruth Tousana-Thank you for teaching me how to become a good teacher.-Courtney Williams, North Aurora

Teacher: Eric Walker-Wredling health teacher has shared his teachings to students with parents. He has openly communicated with our concerns and given additional information as to why. He has networked and shared personally as we have like families, to support our needs. His curriculum has been spot on with what is needed.-Nathan Leslie-Murillo, St Charles

Teacher: Mr. Coleton Hrgich-He has been an intricate part in my sons life for 2 years. Without his support and positive demeanor we would not have some very important things in place. He treats us like family and is passionate about his career and students.-Deanna Leslie, St Charles

Teacher: Jennifer Harmon- Mrs. Harmon, thank you for a wonderful first grade year. We appreciate all the effort to help ease the transition from Kindergarten!-Hunter Schmidt, St. Charles

Teacher: Mrs. Shannon Martin-Mrs. Martin is the best teacher because she is fun and reads great books to us! She is kind and makes kindergarten the best!-Grace White, Geneva

Teacher: Madison Joiner-Thank you for everything you did for me during high school! You honestly left such an impact on my life and I am very thankful for that! Coming to Spanish made even the worst of days better!-Katie Montgomery, Geneva

Teacher: Anna La Fronza-I thank this teacher for always making sure I never gave up, always giving me words of wisdom, and making sure my days were bright with learning even though things weren’t good. She’s so much more than a teacher.-Kayleigh Bosch, St Charles

Teacher: Jennifer Chilicki-Thank you Mrs. Chilicki for being the best teacher I have ever had. You are always kind and don’t get mad easy. I love that you give us movement breaks because I get to work my legs out and get all my energy out! You are the best! Love-Ryder Chatman, Batavia

Teacher: Lisa Stoneberg-Thank you for everything Señora!! I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me as a student and person - I wouldn’t be where I am right now without you!-Mia Anzalone, Batavia

Teacher: Ashley Wasserman-Alexander wants to thank you for being such a wonderful and caring Teacher!! Your patience and love for what you do has truly helped Alexander to become a more confident and independent young adult! It takes a special kind of person that really cares to make such a difference in this world and you are definitely one of them! So we would like to say Thank You Miss Ashley, You are the Best!! Alexander and Family-Alexander Niforatos, West Chicago

Teacher: Amanda Hayes-Thank you so much for everything you have helped me through. You’ve inspired and helped me every step of the way. I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher and I hope to have you as my teacher again in the near future. -Mckayla Mitchell-Mckayla Mitchell, St Charles

Teacher: Denise Kollhoff-Mrs. Kollhoff is the most amazing teacher in the whole World. She makes our whole 2nd grade class love to learn and go to school. She cares about us and wants us to have fun while learning. She brings us special treats like popcorn to eat for a science experiment and different foods to try from around the World when we were learning about different countries. She makes me feel important. She goes above and beyond. She and her daughter came to my and some of my classmates softball game on a weekend and also came to watch my choir concert on a Sunday, which made me feel so special. She also sends me home with special chapter books from her classroom that she thinks I will love to read. I wish I could have Mrs. Kollhoff for every grade- she’s the best!-Hadley Strom, Maple Park

Teacher: Katie McGowen-Thank you, Mrs. McGowen, for being my teacher and helping me my learning and stuff.-Harper Nemcek, Geneva

Teacher: Julie Fothergill-I love my kindergarten teacher at Davis, Ms. Fothergill. She is kind, she shows love, she teaches us great math, and she does great phonics. She is patient. I love her happiness. She is the best teacher ever. I love her skills. She is awesome. Love, Emmett-Essley Williams, St. Charles

Teacher: Allison Thomas (Davis Primary, Saint Charles)-I want to nominate my teacher Ms. Thomas. I am in second grade. She is so kind. She teaches us so much and makes learning fun. She cares about every single student. She shows me that it is important to listen to others. She is also a mom to three kids and she works very hard. I love her so much and wish she could be my teacher next year too.-Essley Williams, St Charles

Teacher: Miss Meaghan McKee-I have grown by leaps and bounds this year because of your patience and passion for teaching. I want you to know that I recognize and value your hard work and enthusiasm. Thank you so much for your selfless and tireless dedication to growing our future generations.-Roman Belzak, St Charles

Teacher: Jenna Bruhn-Thank you for all your support and guidance during an incredibly difficult time in my life. You were always there when I need an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on. It is because of you that I have a brighter future to look ahead to. With you as my mentor, I foresee my career as a teacher being as impactful as you were in my life. Thank you for everything you have done for me and countless students that have come through SCN. Forever Grateful - OLFF-Olivia Fulfs-Fortney, St Charles

Teacher: Joanna Parrin-I want to thank Señora Parrin for being the best teacher ever! Always checking up on her students and making her class a blast. She and her classes have raised more than $600 for the Ukraine fund! She is amazing and only hope for the best for her! Thank you Señora for being there for all your students!-Payton Dominguez, Genevea

Teacher: Elaine Weck-Thank you for your patience, your intelligence, your kindness, and your love for your students and teaching. Thank you for being an amazing teacher!-Edward Sjoquist, South Elgin

Teacher: Leslie Gustafson-You inspire me every single day with the work you do. Not only are you my role model but you are for so many other children. Keep doing what you do best!! I’m so happy you can love what you do as much as you do.-Sarah Gustafson, South Elgin

Teacher: Max Peyleitner-I had the opportunity to have Mr. P as a teacher and a coach for the softball team. That math class was one of my favorite classes at STCE. The way Coach P collaborated and worked with his co-teacher helped the kids learn math and kept them engaged. I am studying to be a SPED teacher in college. I reflect on these positive experiences for when I becomes a teacher. As a coach, he inspired me to be the best I can be as an athlete. He would always cheer hme on when I was up to bat and give me a huge high five when I reached first base. My teammates and I always had a great time as well during practices, on the bus rides and our team trips. This year was the year we placed second place at the state tournament. It was a year we will always appreciate and remember. Mr P helped lead the softball team, co taught a great math class and inspired my brother with memories that will last a lifetime. My brother has autism and Mr P always helped him and gave him special attention and made him feel a part of the school and as an important individual. My brother still at 26 talks about Mr P. He had a big influence on him.-Krista Sbarra, West Chicago

Teacher: Mrs Tracie Truax-Thank you for loving what you do. As a high school freshman taking your AP Geography course and looking through that book to get an idea of the course, well it was the most boring looking nonsensical stuff I ever saw. I was a little afraid I might hate the class. But then I had you as the teacher, and you admitted you loved this stuff, you lived to teach this human geography course. This made all the difference, you are a fantastic teacher and made me end up loving learning human geography too. It was a tough class with a lot of information and work with the potential to be excruciatingly boring but you made students passionate about learning it and even applying and seeing it in daily life, to the point a lot of it has stayed with me today. Thank you for genuinely loving what you do, it makes all the difference.-William Keisler, St Charles