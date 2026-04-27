Ream’s Meat Market Has Dads Covered for Mother’s Day!

The first outdoor BBQ holiday is upon us, and Ream’s Meat Market is working hard to prepare!We are always stocked with the highest quality meats for both everyday and special occasions.

Beef Tenderloin Filets are fully trimmed in-house with no remaining chewy bits, only clean,

juicy, and tender enjoyment. If the weather is bad and you can’t grill, they are wonderful with a quick pan-sear and finished in the oven. Make the day even more special by preordering our ready-to-bake Beef Wellington, featuring center-cut beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelle, Dijon mustard, and our homemade ham, wrapped in a luxurious puff pastry.

For an appetizer, make your own charcuterie board with our hard salamis, whole muscle salumi, and snack sticks cut to bite-size pieces.Specially handmade Ream’s cutting boards make a fantastic gift and charcuterie display piece.

Don’t forget the wine pairing! From luscious California Cabernets and French Bordeaux to patio-pounders like Grüner Veltliner and Sauvignon Blanc, the whole weekend is covered.

So, Dads: You’ve got one job for Mother’s Day. And if you want to do it right, start with Ream’s.

For more information about Ream’s offerings for a fantastic Mother’s Day meal, please contact or visit:

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com