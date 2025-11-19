Ream's Meat Market - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Ream’s (Provided)

Yes indeed, here we are! It’s the holidays and we’ve been working towards them since August, when we placed our Fresh Turkey order with Ferndale Market. Ferndale is a third-generation family farm in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, where free-range turkeys are grown and eventually shipped to us fresh, never frozen, one week before Thanksgiving.

Since the beginning of October, we’ve been making nearly 100 Old Fashioned Hams every week, to prepare for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition to the big-ticket items like fresh turkeys and homemade hams, we crank out several homemade delicacies, only available this time of year. Depending on the product, when they’re gone, they’re gone until next year.

We make whole Smoked Turkeys, Smoked Turkey Breasts, whole Smoked Pheasants, Smoked Duck Breast, Smoked Goose Breast, Goose LiverPâté, Swedish-Style Göteborg Summer Sausage, Venison Summer Sausage, and Eastern-European-Style Kabonsy Snack Stix.

Whatever big important meal you’ve got coming up, we’ve got you covered! From Standing Rib of Beef to Rack of Lamb, Fresh Polish to Swedish Potato Sausage, Homemade Quiche to Italian Beef, WE GOT IT.

And don’t forget the dip! Our Famous Jerky Dip, Pimiento Cheese, and Jalapeno Cheese Dip will be the stars of the appetizer tray. All those dips are versatile enough to be enjoyed with crackers, fresh vegetables, or even one of our homemade snack stick varieties.

Wherever you go this holiday season for your meats, go for quality, and go for local. Ream’s Meat Market is both of those things… and lots more!

For more information, please contact or visit:

Ream’s Meat Market

250 S. Main St. (Rt. 47)

Elburn, IL 60119

Ph: (630) 365-6461

reamsmeatmarket.com