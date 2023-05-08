North Aurora man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia

BATAVIA – A motorcycle rider was ejected from his vehicle and died Sunday afternoon after he was rear-ended by a van whose driver, a North Aurora resident, was later charged with felony drunken driving, Batavia police announced in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, Luis Aca-Osorio, 38, of the 100 Block of Dee Road, North Aurora was charged with two counts of felony aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide, according to the release and court records.

Aca-Orsorio is being held in the Kane County jail on $500,000 bond, records show. His next court date is May 25.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. while both were traveling south in the 400 block of South River Street, the release stated.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle, critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, the release stated.